1 dead, 1 critically injured after driver trying to make left turn gets hit on Ga. highway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on a busy highway in Jackson County left one person dead and another critically injured.

Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Ga. 11 and John B. Brooks Road around 8 a.m. on Monday. A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent in dash camera video of the crash and its aftermath.

Troopers say a driver in a Chrysler 200 was trying to make a left turn onto John B. Brooks Road, but did not yield the right of way.

A driver in a Ford F-250 then collided with the Chrysler. The impact sent the car off the road and flipped the truck on its roof.

Troopers said a person sitting in the Chrysler’s front passenger seat died at the scene from his or her injuries. The Chrysler driver is in critical condition at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Georgia State Patrol did not identify the victims and said charges are pending against the Chrysler driver.

