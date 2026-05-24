1 arrested for DUI in 3-vehicle crash, Woodstock police say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police said one person was arrested for driving under the influence and one person was cited for failure to yield in a crash Saturday.

A three-car collision happened at the intersection of Highway 92 and W Wylie Bridge Road.

Police said the crash happened when a vehicle failed to yield while making a turn from Highway 92 onto W Wylie Bridge Road.

This initial impact pushed one of the vehicles into a third car that was stopped and waiting at the intersection.

The male driver of the third vehicle involved in the collision was arrested for driving under the influence.

Authorities issued a citation to the driver identified as originally at fault for the accident for failing to yield.

Initial reports indicate that all individuals involved in the three-car accident sustained only minor injuries.

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