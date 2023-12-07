Mayor Dickens unveils time capsule filled with iconic Atlanta hip-hop memorabilia

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News was there for one historic moment, 25 years in the making.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All year long, we’ve been celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

On Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosted the city’s “Hip Hop 50 Time Capsule” at the Atlanta History Center.

Inside the capsule is memorabilia from those who made an impact over the years.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dickens says hip-hop runs “real...real deep” in Atlanta.

“As Atlanta continues year after year to hold the title and now the global home of hip-hop, I know where it started, but we know where it’s at,” Dickens said.

Twenty-five years from now, we will be celebrating the 75th anniversary.

In the words of André 3000, we hope the South will have ‘something to say’ about technology, music, fashion, culture, and dance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police investigate deadly shooting in South Fulton





©2023 Cox Media Group