How much it costs to park at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport range in price from $10 to $36. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

#1. Domestic Park Ride: $10

#2. Economy Parking: $14

#3. ATL West Parking: $16

#4. Daily Parking: $19

#5. North and South Hourly Parking: $36

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Off-site parking options by Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport can be as close as 0.3 miles or as cheap as $3.25/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Hyatt Place South ATL Airport Parking: 0.3 miles ($9.49/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Country Inn & Suites Atlanta South Airport Parking: 0.5 miles ($9.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Courtyard by Marriott ATL Airport Parking: 0.7 miles ($6.45/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. La Quinta Inn and Suites ATL Airport Parking: 0.7 miles ($7.00/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Peachy Airport Parking: 0.8 miles ($8.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Travelodge by Wyndham ATL Airport Parking(No Shuttle): $3.25/day (1.5 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Econolodge ATL Airport Parking: $3.49/day (5.8 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Baymont by Wyndham College Park ATL Airport South: $3.50/day (3.4 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Efficiency Lodge Flat Shoals ATL Airport Parking: $4.00/day (10.0 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Efficiency Lodge Fairburn ATL Airport Parking: $4.00/day (10.3 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park