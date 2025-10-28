The highest-value homes in Hinesville

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Hinesville's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 1200 Old Sunbury Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $1,614,510

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 720

- See 1200 Old Sunbury Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#2. 935 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $1,374,205

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 935 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#3. 632 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $1,060,174

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 632 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#4. 601 Tupelo Trl, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $1,026,221

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 601 Tupelo Trl, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#5. 1230 Shaw Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $979,385

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 924

- See 1230 Shaw Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#6. 1 Berkshire Ter, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $969,906

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 1 Berkshire Ter, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#7. 3 Taylor Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $918,464

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 3 Taylor Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#8. 801 Forest St, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $890,794

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,775

- See 801 Forest St, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

#9. 3 Liberty Manor Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313

- Approximate home value: $885,743

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 3 Liberty Manor Ct, Hinesville, GA 31313 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.