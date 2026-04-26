Wildlife park welcomes 6 newborn fennec foxes

CLEVELAND, Ga. — North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park recently welcomed six newborn fennec foxes.

The park in Cleveland welcomed two baby girls on March 31 to parents Meg and Griffin. The two girls were named Sarabi and Kiara.

Two days later, April 2, a litter of four was born to first-time parents Cleo and Oasis. The three boys and one girl were named Kovu, Spyro, Cato and Kaya.

Fennec foxes are a monogamous species, with breeding pairs typically known to have one litter per year.

The public will have to wait to see these new additions. The kits will continue to grow and be monitored in the park’s nursery until they are eventually old enough to make their debut.

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