West Georgia family lost home, all their belongings in propane explosion

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — A Haralson County family lost their home in a propane explosion and friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help them.
On Wednesday, Feb. 21 shortly before 10 p.m., a gas explosion destroyed their home on US Highway 78 in Tallapoosa.
The four family members inside the home suffered minor injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the explosion is being conducted by the Haralson County Fire Department and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
The house was a total loss and the fire destroyed all of their belongings.
As of Sunday evening, over $1,600 of the $5,000 goal has been raised on the GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit the victims.
