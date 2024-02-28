West Ga. man hit girlfriend in head with gun, threatened to kill her, police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend Wednesday in West Georgia.

At 6 a.m. officers responded to a home on Lukken Industrial Drive to a report of a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, Misty Kelley, and the suspect, Brandon Huntley.

Investigators say Huntley hit Kelley, his live-in girlfriend, in the head several times with the butt of a pistol.

Police said her head suffered a “substantial” injury.

They say he then refused to let her leave the home and made several threats that he was going to kill her.

Police arrested Huntley and Kelley was taken to Piedmont Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Ligon at (706) 883-2621.

