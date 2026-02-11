WATCH: Dashcam video shows stolen car speeding through Georgia neighborhood at 100 mph

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase reaching more than 100 miles per hour before ending in a crash, deputies say.

Bibb County deputies said the chase began when a sergeant spotted a Nissan Sentra on Emery Highway that had been reported stolen.

The sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop, but authorities say the driver refused to pull over and sped away instead.

Dashcam footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the Nissan accelerating rapidly as deputies give chase. The BCSO says the car reached speeds of over 100 mph while attempting to get away from deputies.

The chase came to an end on New Clinton Road when the driver lost control of the car and crashed.

Both the driver and a passenger were arrested at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the two suspects were booked into the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and are facing numerous charges.

Specific charges and the identities of those arrested have not yet been released.

