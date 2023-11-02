Tegus in Georgia: Here’s what to know about the ‘giant lizard,’ invasive species

ATLANTA — The battle of native and invasive wildlife in Georgia hit a little closer to home for an Athens woman Wednesday.

As previously reported, a 4-foot-long lizard was found under her home after neighborhood kids said a “giant lizard” was in her yard.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources came out to take the lizard in and identified the reptile guest as a Tegu.

So what’s a tegu, and is it dangerous to Georgia?

DNR describes the Tegu as an invasive species. While it’s not necessarily a threat to humans, it is a threat to Georgia’s native wildlife.

Generally, tegus can grow up to 4-feet long and weigh upwards of 10 pounds, according to DNR. The lizard is native to South America and is known to spread parasites and contaminate crops with bacteria.

As of December 2022, the DNR said all pet tegus must be registered and tagged in the state of Georgia.

Wildlife officials said tegus are popular in pet trading.

As a result of escapes and releases, the lizards have established populations in the wild in Florida and in southeast Georgia, according to a DNR release.

In terms of threat to wildlife, tegus are, frankly, hungry and aggressive, but not a threat to pets, officials said.

“Tegus will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds—including quail and turkeys—and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species. They will also eat chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables, plants, pet food, carrion and small live animals, from grasshoppers to young gopher tortoises,” DNR said. “While tegus are omnivores and eat a variety of plant and animal matter, they are not considered a threat to pet dogs and cats.”

An additional factor helping the tegu is their ability to raise their body temperature.

A study from 2018, published by GigaScience on Phys.org, which examined tegu’s biology reported that unlike other reptiles, the tegu can raise its own body temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius, or 50 degrees Farenheit above its environment, allowing it to survive colder weather.

DNR said tegus can also brumate, or perform reptile hibernation, which the agency said can increase their survival across Georgia.

The tegu is not a protected species in Georgia, meaning it’s open season.

“Yes. Tegus are not native to Georgia and as a non-native species they can be killed on private property with the landowner’s permission and using legal methods in accordance with local ordinances, animal cruelty laws and safety precautions,” DNR said.

Those hunting tegus are legally allowed to hunt them with firearms, but some different rules apply on wildlife management areas.

