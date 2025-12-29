Teen arrested in killing of Loganville 17-year-old, GBI says

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the death of a 17-year-old from Loganville.

GBI said they arrested Franklin Leonard James Jr., 16, of Savannah, in connection with the slaying of Antonio Thornton Jr., 17, at an apartment complex in Bloomingdale earlier this month.

Chatham County 911 received a call at about 7:43 a.m. Dec. 14, reporting a body outside of the apartment complex at Magnolia Lane Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 80 in Bloomingdale in Chatham County.

The Bloomingdale Police Department discovered Thornton with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

James faces several felony charges: felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of firearm by a person under the age of 18.

James was charged as an adult and booked into the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center, GBI said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group