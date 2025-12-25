Savannah acid attack victim undergoes first skin graft surgery

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman who was attacked with acid at a popular Savannah park has underwent her first skin-grant surgery, ABC affiliate WJCL in Savannah reported.

Ashley Wasieleski, 46, underwent her first skin-graft surgery on Tuesday following an acid attack at Forsyth Park in Savannah nearly two weeks earlier. Police have not made any arrests in connection with the attack.

The skin-grafting procedure involves removing skin from another part of the body to cover burned areas, said Dr. Steven Kahn, a burn specialist. He noted that recovery from severe burn injuries can require multiple procedures over weeks or even years, and costs can reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

No arrests have been made in connection with the acid attack, according to police statements. The investigation remains ongoing with no new updates released as of Wednesday.

Community fundraising efforts for Wasieleski’s medical expenses have exceeded $275,000. Organizers have reported significant support from the community as they work to assist her during recovery.

In addition to the fundraising, more than $100,000 has been pledged as a reward for information leading to the identification of the perpetrator.

Local car dealership owner O.C. Welch and attorney Mark Tate contributed $81,000 to this reward Welch, who has previously offered rewards in other high-profile cases, hopes to bring closure to Wasieleski and her family.

The FBI is seeking home security video from the west side of Forsyth Park from the night of the attack to assist in the investigation. They are urging anyone with footage to come forward with information.

