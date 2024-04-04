Member of 1980 UGA football championship team, Savannah businessman dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Kevin Jackson, a member of the University of Georgia football 1980 championship team and Savannah businessman, has died.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the death of Jackson, whose nickname was “Catfish,” with a statement Thursday. His cause of death has not been released.

“Marty, the girls and I are heartbroken by the passing of Kevin Jackson, better known as Catfish to those who know and love him. He was a Damn Good Dawg whose generosity and business acumen made not only his community better, but also the lives of all those he touched. We are truly blessed to have been able to know him all these years. Kevin’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the governor wrote in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson played for the Georgia Bulldogs during the 1980 national championship run and became a co-captain for the Bulldogs in 1983,

WSAV-TV reported that he later became a businessman in his hometown of Savannah, where he served on the Savannah Economic Development Authority, United Community Bank and Savannah Technical College boards.

He leaves behind his wife Libby, three children and seven grandchildren, the TV station reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group