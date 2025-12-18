Man wanted for forgery, fraud in Georgia counties

MONROE, Ga. — Deputies in Georgia are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man wanted for financial crimes.
According to investigators, Daeshaun Gregory Boyd, 36, is wanted in Monroe County on multiple charges, including first-degree forgery, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and theft by deception.
Authorities say Boyd is also wanted in Roswell on separate financial crime warrants.
Anyone who has had contact with Boyd or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Inv. M. Posey at 478-994-7710, ext 231 or via email at mposey@monroecosheriffga.us.
