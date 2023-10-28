Man tried to hide bag of meth during traffic stop by kicking it away, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a man tried to get rid of a bag of meth by kicking it away during a traffic stop. It didn’t work.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy saw a blue moped driving across the median of Hawkinsville Road to get into the parking lot of a gas station.

When the deputy performed a traffic stop on the moped as it pulled up to the pumps, the deputy said the driver walked behind two signs, dropped a package, and kicked it close to the sign.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy took a closer look at the package and saw it was a baggie containing 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia brewery plans to close, says ‘prohibition-era’ law is holding them back

©2023 Cox Media Group