Man tried to hide bag of meth during traffic stop by kicking it away, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a man tried to get rid of a bag of meth by kicking it away during a traffic stop. It didn’t work.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy saw a blue moped driving across the median of Hawkinsville Road to get into the parking lot of a gas station.
When the deputy performed a traffic stop on the moped as it pulled up to the pumps, the deputy said the driver walked behind two signs, dropped a package, and kicked it close to the sign.
The deputy took a closer look at the package and saw it was a baggie containing 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
