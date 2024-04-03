Man found trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of 2 Georgia schools, deputies say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing several charges after Georgia deputies say he was found trafficking cocaine near two schools.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Muscogee County deputies arrested Jamal Jones in south Columbus.
The sheriff’s office said Jones was selling drugs within 1,000 feet of two schools in the Muscogee County area.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher at Cartersville High School arrested after improper relationship with student, police say
- Ga. man accused of murdering girlfriend, her 6-year-old son and setting fire to cover it up
- Woman accused of stealing over $230,000 from Georgia grocery store
Muscogee officials said they found Jones in possession of 51 grams of cocaine that had a street value of $5,100.
Authorities said they also found 46 grams of marijuana with a street value of $460 and nine hydrocodone pills with a street value of $90.
Deputies also seized two guns, one of which was reported stolen, along with $2,591 in cash.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Jones was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with the following:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- Theft by receiving stolen property -firearm
- Two counts of possession of drug-related objects
- Possession of a Schedule II substance - Hydrocodone
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group