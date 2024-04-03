Man found trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of 2 Georgia schools, deputies say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing several charges after Georgia deputies say he was found trafficking cocaine near two schools.

Muscogee County deputies arrested Jamal Jones in south Columbus.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was selling drugs within 1,000 feet of two schools in the Muscogee County area.

Muscogee officials said they found Jones in possession of 51 grams of cocaine that had a street value of $5,100.

Authorities said they also found 46 grams of marijuana with a street value of $460 and nine hydrocodone pills with a street value of $90.

Deputies also seized two guns, one of which was reported stolen, along with $2,591 in cash.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Theft by receiving stolen property -firearm

Two counts of possession of drug-related objects

Possession of a Schedule II substance - Hydrocodone

