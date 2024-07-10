Macon man accused of smashing woman in the head with a brick while she slept

MACON, Ga. — A man who was arrested yesterday is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a brick while she was sleeping.

On June 12, 2024, a 45-year-old woman was hospitalized after someone used a brick to hit her in the head while she was sleeping outside the Douglass Theater in Macon.

Investigators were able to review surveillance footage outside the theater and identified Maurice Monterial Williams, 49, of Macon as the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 9, just before 10 pm, deputies spotted Williams walking on Gray Highway.

He was arrested and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault and is being held without bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rental truck crashes into CVS store during attempted ATM robbery, employees say

©2024 Cox Media Group