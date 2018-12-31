Jimmy Carter attends Ebenezer Baptist Church service

News outlets report more than 40 members of the Carter family joined the congregation for the last Sunday morning service of the year at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock said it was an honor to host the 94-year-old former president of the United States.
Jimmy Carter said he was happy to be back at Ebenezer, which he called a "mother church" for Baptists. He says his grandson Jason Carter and his family are members at Ebenezer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}