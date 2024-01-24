GoFundMe campaign started for father of 18-month-old Georgia boy who was killed

AMERICUS, Ga. — A GoFundMe campaign has been started to benefit the father of an 18-month-old Georgia boy who was killed earlier this month.

On Jan. 14, Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate the death of a child.

Their investigation revealed that an 18-month-old boy was taken to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The boy later died.

The GBI arrested Trinity Poague, 18, of Donalsonville and charged her with aggravated battery, felony murder, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Poague graduated with honors last year from Southwest Georgia Academy in nearby Damascus, the Donalsonville News reported. She is the reigning Miss Donalsonville and competed in the National Peanut Festival Pageant in late October, WTVY reported.

She was attending Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus and was one of 22 freshmen named to the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program in August, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Poague is being held without bond at the Sumter County Jail.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, money raised will benefit the child’s father, Javante “Ja” Smith.

TRENDING STORIES:

The organizer of the campaign wrote the following statement:

“How my heart breaks just having to write this message. The unfathomable thought, of having to bury a child. There are no words that can bring peace. No words that can bring comfort. An innocent life, that was taken from this world way too soon. A laugh that will no longer fill the room. A smile that will no longer light the darkness. Ja has been in our life for a long time. It was amazing watching him grow into one of the best fathers around. A man, that took on the role that even most women struggle with daily. A man, that was the sole caretaker of his only child, now has the tragedy of having to lay him to rest. I come to you all to ask for your help and support for this grieving father in this horrific time of need.”

As of Wednesday morning, over $10,000 had already been raised.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta school district to give cheese sandwiches to students with unpaid lunch balances

©2023 Cox Media Group