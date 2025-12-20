Georgia’s new Revenue commissioner announced

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that David Burge has been appointed the incoming commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue, effective Feb. 16, 2026.

The announcement comes as he prepares for the transition of current commissioner Frank O’Connell to chief judge of the Tax Court on April 1, 2026.

Kemp appointed O’Connell as Commissioner in February 2023 after his lengthy tenure with the Department of Revenue. The governor expressed his gratitude toward O’Connell’s service and noted the impact of his work on improving departmental efficiency.

Burge currently serves as a partner at Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP in Atlanta, focusing on real estate transactions and various corporate matters. Burge has a strong background in community service, having been appointed to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs board in 2020, where he served as both chair and vice-chair, managing substantial state and federal funding.

“David has spent decades making Georgia’s communities and economy stronger, both in his professional and personal capacities,” Kemp said.

Burge has a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. He is also actively involved in numerous civic organizations, including the Georgia Real Estate Commission and the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.

Burge will start his service at the Department of Revenue on Feb. 1, 2026, and will officially take over as commissioner on Feb. 16.

