Georgia men accused of setting fire to own car, filing false insurance claim

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that two wanted Brunswick men have been charged with insurance fraud and arson.

According to King, in September of 2021, Lionel Twitty, 49, filed a claim with Progressive Insurance, stating that his vehicle was stolen while attending a Brunswick High School football game.

Following a report by the insurance company of a suspicious claim, an investigation was launched.

King says another man, Earnest Jackson Jr., 31, assisted Twitty in the crimes.

“According to information from the Glynn County Board of Education, Mr. Twitty did not arrive to the game in the purportedly stolen vehicle,” King said. “Upon further investigation, special agents determined that Mr. Twitty conspired with Mr. Jackson to have the vehicle moved to a remote area of Glynn County and set on fire in the hopes of obtaining an insurance payout.”

Warrants were taken out against both men on September 6 in Glynn County.

They both remain wanted at this time.

