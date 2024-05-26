GA man sentenced to 23 years in prison for meth gave heroin, fentanyl to his pregnant girlfriend

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Southwest Georgia man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl to his community, including to a woman who had recently given birth to his child.

Brian Chadwick Jeffcoat, 40, of Leesburg, was sentenced on May 23.

According to court documents, Jeffcoat was sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and was released on Nov. 2, 2022, to serve federal supervised release.

He was also on probation for another drug conviction.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) received information in April 2023 that Jeffcoat was continuing to deal drugs in the Leesburg area.

Police suspected Jeffcoat was also supplying his pregnant girlfriend with fentanyl and heroin after a concerned citizen tipped them off.

On Nov. 5, 2023, two days after his girlfriend delivered their child, agents contacted Jeffcoat at an Albany motel where they were staying.

He told police he had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his car and was on his way to meet a customer.

Agents found three bags of methamphetamine, a bag of fentanyl, a digital scale, and a clear glass smoking pipe in his car.

His girlfriend told police their baby was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and that she had shot up with heroin and fentanyl a few hours earlier.

