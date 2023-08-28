Family ‘caught off guard’ after Ga. man accused of selling ad of ‘17-year-old virgin’ on dark web

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A Middle Georgia man has been charged with trying to sell a teen girl’s address on the dark web.

According to documents obtained by the Macon Telegraph, a grand jury handed up an indictment against Kelly Garret Ivey, 41, last week saying he posted an ad on the dark web with pictures of naked women and offered to sell the information and location of “17-year-old virgin” from Jasper County.

The ad also showed pictures of the girl, the indictment said.

The FBI contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office after someone sent the ad to the bureau’s anonymous tip line, the newspaper said.

“The dark web is just like regular internet, anytime you do something, there are ways to backtrack that,” Jasper County Capt. Billy Bryant told the Telegraph.

The girl and her family “were completely caught off guard,” Bryant said about the ad.

“You feel helpless when something like this happens,” he said.

Bryant told the newspaper that he could not disclose how Ivey knew the girl and it is unclear in the indictment if the two knew each other, the newspaper said.

Ivey has been charged with cruelty to children in the first and second degree, human trafficking and attempting to commit a felony.

