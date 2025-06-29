Ex-GA jailor charged with forging an arrestee’s signature

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 35-year-old man was charged after he forged an arrestee’s signature, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

On June 17, the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving a forged property bond related to a misdemeanor arrest.

The GBI said that when the arrestee did not show up in court, the individual whose name was used on the forged document was notified.

Authorities said Johnny Richard Watkins, 35, of Charlton County, was responsible for forging the property bond.

Watkins was a Charlton County jailor during the time of the incident.

The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree forgery.

He has since been released.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

