East Georgia man accused of possessing child porn, GBI says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children in east Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit arrested and charged Harold Sinclair, 72, of Columbia County on Thursday.

The investigation into Sinclair’s online activity began after the GBI unit received several Cybertipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possibility of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to a search warrant of Sinclair’s home and the criminal charges.

Sinclair was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or make a report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

