Deputies discover ‘chop shop’ after finding stolen vehicles in southeast GA neighborhood

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 49-year-old Georgia man is facing charges following a two-year investigation.

Effingham County deputies and Rincon police arrested Arthur Young, 49, after a two-year theft investigation.

This is after authorities said they discovered and dismantled a ‘chop shop’ operating in the Picket Fences subdivision.

Effingham County deputies said the chop shop was a central hub for taking apart and redistributing stolen vehicles.

Authorities said they seized eight vehicles, reported stolen from various locations across Georgia.

Young is now facing several felony charges, including theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN.

