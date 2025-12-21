Cat saved from fire, treated for smoke inhalation

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A cat was treated on scene for smoke inhalation after firefighters saved it from a burning home Saturday in White County, the county said.

The fire at a mobile home on Cabin Creek Drive was reported at 11:30 a.m.

The White County 911 Communications Center dispatched White County Fire Services, the City of Cleveland Fire Department, the White County Sheriff’s Office and White County Emergency Medical Services to the scene.

Firefighters found the mobile home about 50% involved in flames.

First responders conducted a primary search and initiated suppression operations. During the search, responders located a cat named Neville inside the home.

White County EMS treated Neville for smoke inhalation on the scene before family members took the pet to a local emergency veterinary clinic for further evaluation.

Crews put out the fire and remained on the scene throughout the afternoon to monitor for hotspots and prevent re-ignition. The White County Emergency Management Agency’s Community Emergency Response Team also assisted by providing rehabilitation support for firefighters through their REHAB unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group