Blind man dies after walking into pond behind his home in South GA

QUITMAN, Ga. — A South Georgia man drowned Tuesday near the Florida border.

WALB reports that Lee James Peak, 57, who was blind, walked into a pond behind his home in Quitman, Georgia near Valdosta.

Police reported to his home at around 1:42 p.m.

The Brooks County Fire Department and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office used a K9 officer and a dive team to locate Peak’s body, WALB reports.

It’s unclear why he walked into the pond or if it was intentional

