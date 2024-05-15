Blind man dies after walking into pond behind his home in South GA

QUITMAN, Ga. — A South Georgia man drowned Tuesday near the Florida border.
WALB reports that Lee James Peak, 57, who was blind, walked into a pond behind his home in Quitman, Georgia near Valdosta.
Police reported to his home at around 1:42 p.m.
The Brooks County Fire Department and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office used a K9 officer and a dive team to locate Peak’s body, WALB reports.
It’s unclear why he walked into the pond or if it was intentional
