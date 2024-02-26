6 people arrested suspected of supplying Fentanyl to NC residents from Georgia home, sheriff says

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Clay County North Carolina Sheriff’s Office, several people were arrested after being suspected of supplying drugs to residents in a different state.

On Feb. 7, Clay County NC Sheriff’s investigators, along with Towns County Sheriff’s Office, were watching a home on Byron Road in Young Harris, Georgia, which is located just south of the state line down Georgia Highway 66.

CCNCSO said people in the Georgia residence were suspected of supplying illegal drugs to North Carolina residents.

At 8:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a car left the home and traveled into North Carolina. The car was stopped by CCNCSO investigators on Old Highway 64 West.

Inside the car were five people: The driver, Brianna Jean Turner, 27, and four passengers, Sandra Gail Dragoo, 68, Stacie Sabrina Graves, 51, Daniel Scott Turner, 27, and Tosha Savannah Eller, 31; all from Murphy and Hayesville, NC.

CCNCSO said as Turner got out of the car, the investigator noticed a silver cup containing what was believed to be Fentanyl.

After everyone was out of the car, investigators searched the car and found a small plastic bag of suspected Fentanyl.

CCNCSO said although none of the occupants claimed the suspected Fentanyl, one admitted they had come from the home on Byron Road in Georgia.

All five people in the car were arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Fentanyl.

Deputies with CCNCSO and Town’s County Sheriff’s Office went and searched the home on Byron Road, which belonged to Gregory Thomas Breitenbach, 44. During the search, deputies found Fentanyl.

Breitenbach was charged by Towns County Sheriff’s Officers with Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Felony Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Later on, deputies returned to the home on Byron Road and found a larger amount of Fentanyl, as well as heroin.

CCSO released the following statement commending the partnership with TCSO on the arrests made: “The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have an outstanding partnership with those at the Towns County Sheriff’s Office and this investigation illustrates just that. Towns and Clay Counties have so very much in common including the sharing of those peddling dangerous drugs within our communities. Investigations such as this should be a warning to those using our state lines as a shield and thinking our two agencies are not working “hand in hand” to free our communities from the blight of illegal drugs.”

