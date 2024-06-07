5 teens arrested with guns after GA deputies find them in stolen car

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Five teens were arrested when deputies recovered a stolen car in Bibb County.

Deputies say the Kia Soul was stolen from a senior citizen on Clinton Road.

The car was found on Lily Avenue with three of the teens sleeping inside.

One of the teens had a bookbag that had five guns in it, one of them stolen.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the five suspects.

