5 teens arrested with guns after GA deputies find them in stolen car

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Five teens were arrested when deputies recovered a stolen car in Bibb County.
Deputies say the Kia Soul was stolen from a senior citizen on Clinton Road.
The car was found on Lily Avenue with three of the teens sleeping inside.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One of the teens had a bookbag that had five guns in it, one of them stolen.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the five suspects.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crews battle blazing fire at historic building, across from where iconic Krispy Kreme burned down
- 5 people, including 4 from metro Atlanta, killed in south Georgia crash on I-75 identified
- Man arrested after threatening to stab owner of Cobb County car dealership
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group