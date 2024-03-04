3 teens injured, woman life-flighted after head-on crash on northeast Georgia highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Franklin County left four people injured, including three teenagers, according to Georgia State Patrol.

On Saturday at 5:40 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on GA 106 near Cromers Bridge Road in Royston, Georgia.

GSP said 19-year-old Payton Riley Caldwell of Crawford, Georgia drove a white 2000 Ford Excursion. Caldwell was reportedly traveling southbound on GA 106.

A white 2021 Honda Accord, driven by Tatsianna Nicole Peeples, 32, of Royston was traveling northbound on GA 106.

Officials say Caldwell failed to maintain his lane and traveled across the centerline. The front of the Excursion hit the front of the Accord in the northbound lane, GSP said.

Caldwell, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both of Winder, were taken to Athens Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peeples was life-flighted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The passengers’ identities were not released.

