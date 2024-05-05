2, including 74-year-old GA man accused of abusing, neglecting disabled adult

TOCCOA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two people have been charged after an investigation into elder abuse.

Authorities arrested Jeffrey Roberts, 74, of Toccoa this month and Daniel Bennett, 58, of Toccoa, in February.

These arrests come after allegations of elder exploitation and neglect that occurred in Toccoa. Authorities did not say where the abuse took place.

Roberts and Bennett are charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person, or resident. No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

