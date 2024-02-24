East Point Urgent Care Center celebrates expansion with ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house

EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in South Fulton County have a new place to get health care after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center South closed in East Point.

Now a facility is expanding and they’re calling it a comprehensive center for everything from medical to dental.

Dr. David Williams is the president and CEO of the new Southside Medical Center Urgent and Primary Care Center.

On Friday morning he talked about what this building means to the community after Atlanta Medical Center South closed in 2022.

“It’s unfortunate South Fulton had to close, but their closing enabled another door to be opened,” Williams said.

The new facility offers more than just urgent care.

“Including free transportation, adult medicine, pediatrics, surgery, optometry, and of course the pharmacy services,” Williams explained.

Although the community around the facility still lacks full hospital emergency care Williams says this new medical center fills the gap with needed primary care.

“It won’t solve all the problems, but it’s certainly a spark,” Williams said.

