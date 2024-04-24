Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard’s tips on where to buy quality tires at the best price

You don’t need to break the bank to find safe and reliable tires for your car.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has recommendations on the best places to shop for new tires.

It can be such a mystery when shopping for affordable new tires.

How do you have any idea what brand you should be buying? Which model?

Consumer Reports research says that if you just think paying more for tires gets you a better tire, you’ve got a lot to learn.

There are affordable tires for your size and your make that work just fine and are great for safety and range.

It’s great to consult Consumer Reports before you buy tires.

Where should you buy your tires and who is the cheapest?

Clark says there are four places that come to the top of the heap: Walmart and the three warehouse clubs, Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale.

Clark prefers Costo, though.

“Your price includes everything,” he said. “No games, no gimmicks, no extras.”

