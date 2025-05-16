Children’s pajamas recalled because they could catch fire

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling some BuddyLove children’s pajamas because the sleepwear could put children at risk of burns, serious injuries and death.

The safety agency says the sleepwear imported from China violates flammability standards.

The recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets set made up of a long-sleeved, button-up top and matching pants sold in children’s sizes 3 to 12.

The pajamas have detachable feathers on the wrist and ankle, two front shirt pockets and buttons down the center seam of the shirt.

The following styles are under recall:

BK1105 (Sugar Berry)

BK1106 (Tartan)

BK1107(Frostbite)

BK1108 (Kris Kringle)

BK1109 (Prowl)

BuddyLove flammable pajamas Another style of BuddyLove children's pajamas, Tartan, are among those under recall. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The size and “BuddyLove” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label displays 100% polyester fiber content, washing instructions, the Style # and the descriptor “Made in China.”

The about 940 pajama sets under recall were sold at BuddyLove and other boutique clothing stores nationwide and online at Buddylove.com from October 2023 through July 2024 for about $95.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the products haven’t been linked to any injuries so far.

Children should stop wearing these pajamas immediately.

Instead, destroy the sleepwear by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to Recall@buddylove.com to get a full refund of the purchase price.

BuddyLove is also contacting all known buyers of these pajamas.

