Trump says he's lifting certain tariffs on Scotch whisky after royal visit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday he is removing certain tariffs on Scotch whisky after this week’s White House visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom.

“The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking!” Trump posted on social media.

Trump said that people had wanted this change, especially with regard to the wooden barrels in which the spirits of Scotch and bourbon can be aged.

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