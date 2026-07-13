Judge blasts Trump's IRS lawsuit as filed for 'improper purpose,' recommends attorney discipline

WASHINGTON — A federal judge said Monday that President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the IRS over his leaked tax returns was filed for an “improper purpose" as she referred attorneys for disciplinary actions.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams amounts to a stinging rebuke of the Republican president's lawsuit, characterizing it as an exercise in self-dealing in which he sued an entity that is effectively under his control.

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