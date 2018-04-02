  • South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a prominent South African anti-apartheid activist and former wife of the country's first black president, Nelson Mandela, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 81.

