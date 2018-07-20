0 At least 11 dead in duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri lake, sheriff says

Branson, Mo. - At least 11 people have been confirmed dead in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri according to Sheriff Doug Radar with the Stone County Sheriff's Office. At least five people are still unaccounted for, KY3 reported.

Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Missouri. Officials said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake. At least 8 people are confirmed dead. Nathan Papes/AP

Local media reported as many as 13 people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Radar said the boat, which capsized after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area, had 31 people on board, including children, KY3-TV reported.

Officials said rescue efforts were ongoing through the night and several people are still missing.

A dive team and rescue officials worked through the night to find survivors.They ended the search around 11 p.m., according to KY3.

Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Andrew Jansen/AP

Emergency responders have set up a staging area on the lakeshore near the Showboat Branson Belle, local media reported, although the Belle was not involved in the accident.

Branson officials opened up an emergency shelter inside city hall for the victims.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport.

“There’s nothing to slow down winds in an open area,” he said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is watching the developments.

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident - prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

DUKW, known as duck boats, are six-wheel-drive amphibious vehicles that were used by the U.S. military during World War II and the Korean War.

Since then, duck boat tours have become popular and are offered on lakes and rivers around the United States, including Missouri, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Alabama, to name a few.

MORE: Stone County Sheriff says a deputy was on the duck boat that capsized tonight at Table Rock Lake. He was helping to rescue victims during the incident. — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) July 20, 2018

In 2015, a Ride the Ducks tour bus collided with a charter bus carrying student on the Aurora bridge in Seattle.

Four students were killed and several others injured

A charter bus, left, and an amphibious Ride the Ducks tour vehicle collided on the Aurora Bridge in downtown Seattle on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015. Elaine Thompson, AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

