  • Braves win again, own best record in NL

    CHICAGO - Ozzie Albies hit a leadoff drive for his 13th homer, Jose Bautista connected for a three-run shot and the Atlanta Braves held off the Chicago Cubs for a 6-5 victory on Monday.

    Julio Teheran (4-1) pitched six solid innings and Tyler Flowers hit his first homer this season as NL-leading Atlanta (25-15) won for the sixth time in seven games.

    The surprising Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since July 28, 2014.

    A.J. Minter worked a shaky ninth inning for his second save in the makeup of an April 15 rainout.

    Minter hit Ian Happ to force in a run with two out, but Kris Bryant lined out to left to end the game.

