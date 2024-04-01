As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Georgia using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Pope High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,855 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#29. Lassiter High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,945 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#28. Kennesaw Mountain High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,836 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#27. Roswell High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,157 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#26. Hillgrove High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,309 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#25. Decatur High School

- Location: City Schools of Decatur, GA

- Enrollment: 1,732 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#24. Wheeler High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,296 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#23. DeKalb School of the Arts

- Location: Dekalb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 327 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#22. Atlanta Classical Academy

- Location: Atlanta Public Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 688 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#21. Elite Scholars Academy School

- Location: Clayton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 684 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#20. Starrs Mill High School

- Location: Fayette County Public Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,343 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#19. North Gwinnett High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 3,087 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A

#18. Peachtree Ridge High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 3,313 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#17. Denmark High School

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,391 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#16. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 731 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#15. Buford High School

- Location: Buford City Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,784 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#14. Cambridge High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,826 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#13. McIntosh High School

- Location: Fayette County Public Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,719 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#12. Johns Creek High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,967 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#11. North Oconee High School

- Location: Oconee County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,497 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#10. South Forsyth High School

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,355 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#9. Walton High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,689 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#8. Chattahoochee High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,856 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#7. Lambert High School

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,941 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#6. Milton High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,153 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#5. Northview High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,752 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#4. Columbus High School

- Location: Muscogee County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,171 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#3. Alpharetta High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,198 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#2. Alliance Academy for Innovation

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,141 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

#1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,165 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.