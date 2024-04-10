As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, education is key: 1.4 million students enrolled in private high schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. There were about 3,600 private secondary schools nationwide as of 2020.
For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these private high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to send their kids to better schools. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Georgia using 2024 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#30. St. Andrew's School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 503 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#29. Brookstone School
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Enrollment: 831 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#28. Lakeview Academy
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- Enrollment: 521 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#27. Holy Spirit Preparatory School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 349 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#26. Midtown International School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 234 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#25. Landmark Christian School
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Enrollment: 927 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#24. Killian Hill Christian School
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Enrollment: 431 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#23. The Savannah Country Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 993 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#22. The Mount Vernon School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,235 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#21. The Galloway School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 750 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#20. Pinecrest Academy
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Enrollment: 502 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#19. Wesleyan School
- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA
- Enrollment: 1,206 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#18. Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Enrollment: 1,005 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#17. Atlanta Girls' School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 198 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#16. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School
- Location: Rabun Gap, GA
- Enrollment: 680 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#15. Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,392 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#14. Marist School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,100 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#13. Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Enrollment: 1,596 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#12. Darlington School
- Location: Rome, GA
- Enrollment: 777 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#11. Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 464 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#10. Notre Dame Academy
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Enrollment: 320 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#9. Athens Academy
- Location: Athens, GA
- Enrollment: 915 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#8. The Lovett School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,627 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#7. The Walker School
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Enrollment: 940 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#6. The Paideia School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,016 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#5. Woodward Academy - College Park
- Location: College Park, GA
- Enrollment: 2,685 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#4. Atlanta International School
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,325 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#3. Pace Academy
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,120 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#2. The Westminster Schools
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Enrollment: 1,900 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
#1. Fulton Science Academy Private School
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Enrollment: 960 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: Grade A+
This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Emma Rubin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.