Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Atlanta Falcons history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Wade Wilson, December 13, 1992

- Stats: 324 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: ATL vs TAM, 35-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.86

#4. Kirk Cousins, October 3, 2024

- Stats: 509 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: ATL vs TAM, 36-30 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 34.36

#3. Matt Ryan, October 2, 2016

- Stats: 503 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 14 Rushing Yards

- Game: ATL vs CAR, 48-33 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.52

#2. Michael Vick, December 1, 2002

- Stats: 173 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 173 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: ATL vs MIN, 30-24 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 38.22

#1. Matt Ryan, September 23, 2018

- Stats: 374 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards

- Game: ATL vs NOR, 37-43 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 40.16

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. William Andrews, November 27, 1983

- Stats: 129 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 54 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: ATL vs GNB, 47-41 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 36.3

#4. Jason Snelling, September 19, 2010

- Stats: 129 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 57 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: ATL vs ARI, 41-7 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.6

#3. Devonta Freeman, September 27, 2015

- Stats: 141 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 52 Receiving Yards

- Game: ATL vs DAL, 39-28 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.3

#2. Jamal Anderson, November 1, 1998

- Stats: 172 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 31 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: ATL vs STL, 37-15 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.3

#1. William Andrews, December 18, 1983

- Stats: 158 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 49 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: ATL vs BUF, 31-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.7

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Andre Rison, September 27, 1992

- Stats: 177 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: ATL vs CHI, 31-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 35.7

#4. Alfred Jenkins, November 1, 1981

- Stats: 179 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 7 Targets

- Game: ATL vs NOR, 41-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.9

#3. Julio Jones, October 2, 2016

- Stats: 300 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: ATL vs CAR, 48-33 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.0

#2. Terance Mathis, November 19, 1995

- Stats: 184 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: ATL vs STL, 31-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 36.4

#1. Julio Jones, November 26, 2017

- Stats: 253 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 12 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: ATL vs TAM, 34-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.8