Hungary temporarily detains 7 Ukrainians and seizes $80 million cash shipment, angering Kiev

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian authorities temporarily detained seven Ukrainian citizens and seized two armored cars carrying tens of millions of euros (dollars) in cash across Hungary on suspicion of money laundering, officials said Friday.

The Ukrainians were released Friday, following their detention on Thursday, but Hungarian officials held onto the cash, prompting Ukraine to accuse Hungary's Russia-friendly government of illegally seizing the money.

“We will not tolerate this state banditism,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X on Friday.

The seven detained Ukrainians were employees of the Ukrainian state-owned Oschadbank, who were traveling in the two armored cars that were carrying the money between Austria and Ukraine as part of regular services between state banks, Sybiha said.

In a post on Facebook, Oschadbank board Chairman Yurii Katsion wrote that Hungary “groundlessly questions the source of the state bank’s funds, transported in accordance with international agreements and supported by all necessary documentation.”

The shipment seized by Hungary included 40 million U.S. dollars as well as 35 million euros and 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds) of gold — worth around $1.5 million at current prices — according to a separate statement by Oschadbank.

After their detention, Hungary's government said it would expel the seven Ukrainians, but did not give details on why they would be released if they were suspected of money laundering. Later on Friday, Ukraine's foreign minister announced on social media that the seven Ukrainians had been returned to Ukraine.

The incident further inflamed rising tensions between Hungary and Ukraine, which are embroiled in a bitter feud over Hungary's access to Russian oil through a pipeline that crosses Ukrainian territory.

Oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline have been interrupted since Jan. 27. Ukraine says a Russian drone strike damaged the pipeline's infrastructure, and that repairing it carried risks to technicians. It said that even if restored, it would remain vulnerable to further Russian attacks.

Hungary's government has accused Ukraine of deliberately holding up supplies of Russian crude, and has vowed to take strong countermeasures against Kyiv until oil flows resume.

Orbán stakes election on anti-Ukraine campaign

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has maintained close relations with the Kremlin while escalating an aggressive anti-Ukraine campaign ahead of crucial elections next month, has called Ukraine Hungary's "enemy," and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of seeking to provoke an energy crisis in order to sway the April 12 vote.

“The best way for the Ukrainians to achieve their demands on Hungary is if they get rid of the national government and the prime minister who is standing in their way,” Orbán said in statements to state radio on Friday.

While he did not directly mention the detention of the bank vehicles, Orbán alluded to the incident, saying: “We will stop things that are important to Ukraine passing through Hungary until we get the approval of the Ukrainians for oil shipments.”

“The Ukrainians will run out of money sooner than we will run out of oil,” he added.

Trailing in most polls behind a popular center-right challenger, the populist Orbán has staked the election on convincing voters that Ukraine poses an existential threat to Hungary's security.

In office since 2010, the EU's longest-serving leader has claimed that if he loses the election, the European Union will force Hungary into bankruptcy by cutting Russian energy imports, and that Hungarian youth will be sent to their deaths on the front lines in Ukraine.

In his post, Ukraine's foreign minister cast Orbán's conduct as electoral politicking, saying the detention of the seven Ukrainians and seizure of money was “part of Hungary’s blackmail and electoral campaign.”

"We reserve the right to take appropriate action, including initiating sanctions and other restrictive measures," Sybiha wrote. “We once again demand Hungary stop dragging Ukraine into its domestic politics and electoral campaign.”

Hungary clings to Russian oil

Hungary, along with neighboring Slovakia, have defied EU efforts to wean off Russian fossil fuels, and continued to purchase them despite Moscow's invasion.

Orbán previously ceased diesel shipments to Ukraine, vetoed a new round of EU sanctions against Russia and blocked a major, 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Kyiv in retaliation for the interruption in oil shipments. He's also deployed military forces to key energy infrastructure sites across Hungary, accusing Ukraine of plotting disruptions.

On Thursday, Orbán told an economic forum that Hungary would use “force,” including “political and financial tools,” to compel Ukraine to resume oil shipments.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Friday urged Ukrainian citizens to abstain from visiting Hungary, saying their security could not be guaranteed amid “arbitrary actions by the Hungarian authorities.”

The Ministry also called for Ukrainian and European businesses to take into account “the risk of arbitrary seizure of property” in Hungary.

