15 school districts, including the largest in Georgia, heads back to class today

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It’s back to school for more than a dozen districts across north Georgia, including the state’s largest school district Gwinnett County.

Thousands of students will head to class on Wednesday in the following 15 districts: Bremen City, Buford City, Clarke, Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Gwinnett, Haralson, Henry, Marietta City, Pickens, Putnam, Oconee, Social Circle City and Walton.

Here’s a look at what’s new for the school districts and other information parents need to know.

Bremen City

Safety is a top priority for parents as they send their children back to school. For Bremen City Schools, they added additional support. The school board approved for the district to hire two more school resource officers from the Bremen City Police Department.

Sgt. Chad Henderson will be at Jones Elementary School and Officer Angela Moore will be at Bremen Academy and Bremen Middle School.

“The Bremen City Police Department is proud to have the opportunity to serve alongside the Bremen City Schools to help keep our children safe. We are loooking forward to a great school year,” Chief Keith Pesnell said.

Clarke

Clarke County students across the district’s middle and high schools will need to know about a new cell phone policy that goes into effect.

Starting this year, middle and high school students will be required to place their cell phones in pouches during class. The pouches will be by the door of each classroom at the start of the class. Students can pick their phones back up at the end of the period.

The district says it has purchased the pouches for every classroom and the policy goes into effect immediately.

Clayton

Clayton County Schools officially removed the interim tag from Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith. He took over the role after former Superintendent Morcease Beasley left the district in December.

Smith spoke with Channel 2 Action News about some of the charges for the upcoming year.

“We got a new academic platform that we’re rolling out. We got a new disciplinary program that we’re going to hopefully have our students and staff embrace.”

The district will also modernize or create new buildings at 36 schools. Clayton County made about $50 million in improvements to athletic facilities at the high schools.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett County Schools is the largest district in the state serving over 180,000 students. This year, the district launched a new communication system for parents. On “ParentSquare,” parents can communicate with staff members, fill out forms and receive posts from district leaders.

“We’re looking forward to reaching 100% of our families no matter where they are, unifying our communications tools, and adopting a more eco-friendly approach by reducing the amount of paper used to send important communications,” GCPS’s chief engagement officer Melissa Laramie said.

Families at several schools will also notice some improvements funded by the E-SPLOST and bonds. Crews completed over the summer STEM labs at Duluth High School, North Gwinnett Middle School, Couch Middle School, Sweetwater Middle School and Trickum Middle School.

The district purchased 53 new rooftop HVAC units at six schools and replaced the roofing at Grayson High School, Dacula High School, Meadowcreek Elementary and Camp Creek Elementary. Crews also completed asphalt paving at nine schools throughout the district.

Haralson

Before you head out the door this morning, the Haralson County School District is reminding its families about road construction near several of its schools.

Paving and resurfacing are underway at Macedonia Church Road, Estavanko Road and Old Ridgeway Road. The county says safety is the main focus, but crews will work to move traffic as quickly as possible through the area.

Henry

Marietta City

With so many schools heading back this week, Marietta police are reminding drivers to watch their speed in school zones and around school buses.

Officers told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they are ramping up patrols for at least the first two weeks of school. Marietta City Schools officials are asking drivers to stay alert.

“We are trying to make sure that everybody knows that they all have a part to play in keep folks safe,” said Christopher Fiore.

Drivers caught going even 11 miles over the speed limit in a school zone could end up with a $200 ticket.

Pickens

Pickens County Schools are using a staggered start system this year. On Tuesday, only pre-K, kindergarten and grades 1, 5, 7 and 9 returned to class. On Wednesday, all students will report to school.

Pickens High School experienced a power outage on Tuesday that disrupted the first day of school for freshmen. Amicalola EMC says a large tree fell and brought down power lines, knocking out power to the school.

All power was restored Tuesday afternoon and the school will be ready to open for all students Wednesday.

Oconee

A new middle school will have its first students walk through the doors on Wednesday. Oconee County Schools held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dove Creek Middle School on July 17. Former Malcom Bridge Middle School principal Dr. Mike Eddy will be the school’s first principal.

The district says the school board approved Dove Creek Middle School last year as the district continues to see strong growth.

Walton

For this school year, Walton County Schools officials are reminding parents about their online payment programs. The district now has two online payment programs. Parents can pay for all school activities except school meals through MyPayments Plus.

For school meals, families will pay through the EzSchoolPlay app.

