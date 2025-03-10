Augusta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Augusta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 52 °F, low of 47 °F (91% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
Pablesku // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 73 °F, low of 45 °F (34% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
afoto6267 // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 76 °F, low of 52 °F (32% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
Hellame // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 72 °F, low of 57 °F (39% humidity)
- Overcast with a 55% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
aco // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 77 °F, low of 56 °F (54% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 37% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
- Full moon
thaweerat // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 60 °F (50% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 79 °F, low of 65 °F (52% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM