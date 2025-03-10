Augusta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Augusta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 52 °F, low of 47 °F (91% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 73 °F, low of 45 °F (34% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

afoto6267 // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 76 °F, low of 52 °F (32% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hellame // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 72 °F, low of 57 °F (39% humidity)

- Overcast with a 55% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

aco // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 77 °F, low of 56 °F (54% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 37% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

thaweerat // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 79 °F, low of 60 °F (50% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 79 °F, low of 65 °F (52% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM