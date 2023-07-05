Atlanta area teen named finalist in ‘Stuck at Prom’ scholarship contest

DULUTH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta teen was named a finalist for the Duck Brand’s Stuck at Prom 2023 scholarship contest.

The contest, held annually by the tape brand, awards the winners and runners-up prize money to go toward scholarships and more.

This year, Hailey Y., from Duluth, was named one of the top 10 finalists for the contest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hailey said her design used 14 rolls of tape and took almost 48 hours to put together.

In terms of design aesthetics, Hailey’s inspiration was a “rock-star-like outfit” using a retro 3-D glasses design to make something “with an interesting shape” and a look that mirrors high fashion.

Hailey said she likes to be “arbitrary” with her design choices.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hailey’s submission was in the Tux category for the 2023 contest.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Atlanta area teen named finalist in Duck Brand scholarship contest (Hailey Y, Stuck at Prom submission)

This year marks the sixth year of the scholarship competition.

Voting for the contest is open already, and you can vote once every 24 hours for one dress design and one tuxedo design, according to the Duck Brand.

Winners in the dress and tux categories will win $10,000 each, while the four runner-ups in both categories will get $500 each.

Those named the winners for their categories will be announced on July 19.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Deputy pulls man and woman trapped in a burning truck to safety

©2022 Cox Media Group