The 30 most popular homes for sale in Augusta

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Augusta metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 4704 Southwind Rd, Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 1,116

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,536

- Price per square foot: $147.87

#2. 513 W, Crystal Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 344

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,350

- Price per square foot: $170.17

#3. 415 Stonewall Dr, Thomson, GA 30824

- Views: 283

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#4. 452 Murphy St, Midville, GA 30441

- Views: 266

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#5. 2704, Lakewood Augusta, GA 30904

- Views: 252

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,499

- Price per square foot: $94.04

#6. 1469, Clark Augusta, GA 30906

- Views: 244

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,944

- Price per square foot: $77.16

#7. 1404 Reynolds, Farm Grovetown, GA 30813

- Views: 242

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,701

- Price per square foot: $205.76

#8. 2712 Fair Oak Ct, Hephzibah, GA 30815

- Views: 237

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,679

- Price per square foot: $74.45

#9. 2154, Bayvale Augusta, GA 30909

- Views: 234

- List price: $80,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,438

- Price per square foot: $55.63

#10. 2950 N Columbia Hwy, Aiken, SC 29805

- Views: 232

- List price: $106,645

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,848

- Price per square foot: $57.71

#11. 3506, Gamble Aiken, SC 29801

- Views: 226

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,494

- Price per square foot: $184.00

#12. 4521, Zola Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 209

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $89.03

#13. 4750 Maple, Spg Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 206

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390

- Price per square foot: $186.98

#14. 864 Hickory, Rdg Aiken, SC 29803

- Views: 206

- List price: $299,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,202

- Price per square foot: $136.01

#15. 1432, Issac Hephzibah, GA 30815

- Views: 202

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,066

- Price per square foot: $104.34

#16. 2135 Fort Creek Rd, SE Dearing, GA 30808

- Views: 199

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,746

- Price per square foot: $143.13

#17. 1319, Weedon Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 199

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,696

- Price per square foot: $128.52

#18. Pleasantview, A Augusta, GA 30907

- Views: 197

- List price: $252,374

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,667

- Price per square foot: $151.39

#19. 331 Old, Thicket Aiken, SC 29803

- Views: 197

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,222

- Price per square foot: $111.70

#20. 4569, Gray Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 192

- List price: $499,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,939

- Price per square foot: $170.13

#21. 4686 Cutter, Ml Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 191

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $168.69

#22. 1210, Murphy Augusta, GA 30904

- Views: 190

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,862

- Price per square foot: $80.56

#23. 2419, Friar Augusta, GA 30906

- Views: 188

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,377

- Price per square foot: $87.15

#24. 1964 Bunting, North Augusta, SC 29841

- Views: 185

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,672

- Price per square foot: $194.32

#25. 4489, Woodberry Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 185

- List price: $494,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,972

- Price per square foot: $166.55

#26. 1248 Berkley Hills, Pass Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 182

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,218

- Price per square foot: $169.07

#27. 580 Country Place Ln, Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 182

- List price: $374,400

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,596

- Price per square foot: $144.22

#28. 509 Carolyn Cir, North Augusta, SC 29841

- Views: 180

- List price: $227,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,102

- Price per square foot: $206.44

#29. 4766 Red Leaf Ct, Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 179

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $156.25

#30. 787, Springbrook Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 175

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,312

- Price per square foot: $164.32

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.