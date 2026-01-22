MSC World America brings exclusive speakeasy, big adventure, variety of food to Caribbean cruising

Looking for a secret speakeasy, electrifying entertainment, temptations for your taste buds and all sorts of adventure on your next vacation? If so, MSC‘s World America is calling.

MSC World America, MSC’s latest ship, spans 1,100 feet and boasts 22 decks designed to accommodate more than 6,700 passengers. Departing from its home port in Miami, the ship introduces a luxurious and modern cruising experience.

0 of 59 MSC World America Looking for some excitement on your next vacation? (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Or would you prefer to relax? (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Either way, the MSC World America might be just what the doctor ordered! (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Would you try the Cliffhanger? (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America The MSC World America is MSC's newest ship. (Jake Butters/MSC) MSC World America It sails from Miami. (Michel Verdure/MSC) MSC World America MSC's World America is the second ship in what that are calling its World-class category, joining the MSC World Europa. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America The ship can hold nearly 6,800 passengers. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America The MSC World America boats all kinds of activities including the Cliffhanger swing. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America It includes 19 places to eat. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Looking for a getaway? (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America The MSC World America visits MSC's private island, Ocean Cay. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Ocean Cay is MSC's private island (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Anthony Devlin/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Jake Butters/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America The Gin Project on MSC World America (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC) MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC)

The new ship features a range of attractions, starting with the exclusive speakeasy, styled like a hidden 1920s jazz club. Guests must receive an invitation to enter, enhancing its allure. The speakeasy stands out for its unique experience, allowing guests entry through a secretive phone booth, leading to a cozy atmosphere with live music and inventive cocktails. It’s a place where guests can feel like they’ve stepped back in time into an intimate jazz club setting.

MSC World America Queen Symphonic on MSC World America

MSC World America redefines onboard entertainment offerings with full productions instead of typical cruise entertainment. One notable show, Queen Symphonic, brings a rock band, orchestra and dancers together to perform iconic hits.

MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC)

Additionally, an intimate comedy club adds an authentic touch to the entertainment experience, making it feel more personal than typical cruise offerings.

MSC World America The White Party on MSC World America

Nighttime on the MSC World America transforms the cruise experience into a vibrant festival. Themed parties, including The White Party and silent disco night, offer guests fun-filled evenings with lively music and energy, enhancing the lively atmosphere aboard. Guests are encouraged to dress up and immerse themselves in the themed festivities that the ship offers.

MSC World America The Gin Project on MSC World America (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC)

The diverse range of bars on the ship ensures each offers something unique to its guests. Masters of the Sea serves as a traditional British pub, while other venues, such as The Gin Project and Elixir Mixology, provide vibrant atmospheres perfect for relaxing after a day of activities. Guests can enjoy themed drinks and live music, enhancing the overall onboard experience.

MSC World America The Cliffhanger on MSC World America (Anthony Devlin/MSC)

For those seeking adventure, the Cliffhanger is the ship’s signature attraction, featuring the only overwater swing at sea. Alongside this, the High Trail ropes course and Jaw Drop dry slide present exhilarating options for thrill-seekers, catering to different levels of adventure and excitement.

The pools on MSC World America cater to various preferences, with lively options for fun and relaxation available on different decks. The main pool serves as a hub on busy sea days, while quieter pools offer serene spots for guests seeking a peaceful escape or intimate conversations.

Aboard the MSC Cruises The Butcher's Cut (Nelson Hicks)

Culinary experiences onboard are notable for their diversity. Dining options range from casual fare at the buffet and Luna Park to gourmet selections at specialty venues like Butcher’s Cut and Eataly, ensuring that all culinary tastes are satisfied. The variety reflects MSC’s commitment to providing a vibrant food scene while at sea.

MSC World America Ocean Cay is MSC's private island (Anthony Devlin/MSC)

A significant stop on the itinerary is Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island retreat featuring white sand beaches and clear waters. Unlike crowded private islands, Ocean Cay offers a serene ambience ideal for relaxation, complementing the luxurious cruise experience aboard World America. The combination of the cruise and the stop at Ocean Cay promises a memorable journey for passengers.

Looking for a getaway sometime soon? Between the exclusive offerings, activities during the day and endless entertainment at night, MSC World America ushers in an all-new cruising experience that is beckoning adventure seekers to set sail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 82 Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - MSC Seashore Today, we're taking an escape to a private island paradise! (Conrad Schutt) Beaches at Ocean Cay Look at that! (AP Images) Beaches at Ocean Cay How would you like to spend some quality time here? (AP Images) Lighthouse at Ocean Cay Are you ready? (AP Images) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Grab a drink... (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve as we take a ride around... (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. (AP Images) Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve Ocean Cay is MSC Cruises' private island in the Bahamas. (AP Images) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Just 60 nautical miles from the Florida coast sits a private island that offers snorkeling with marine life, treks to the top of a lighthouse, paddleboarding, massages, dance parties, a lighthouse light show, beaches, and plenty of fun. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Ocean Cay is a marine reserve in the Bahamas, a 100-acre island surrounded by a 64-square-mile marine reserve. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay before Ocean Cay is a former industrial sand extraction site, and turning this former industrial site into a vacation destination was no small task. More than 7,000 tons of scrap metal had to be removed, 75,000 plants and shrubs had to be planted, and another 5,000 trees and palms were added. MSC spent nearly a decade working on the island before opening it to guests. In 2015, the company leased it from the Bahamian government for 100 years. Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve How do you get there? There’s only one way—aboard an MSC cruise. Ocean Cay is MSC’s private island. Nearly all of the company’s cruises from Florida, whether from Port Canaveral or Miami, make an extended stop at Ocean Cay for the cruise line’s guests to enjoy all that this marine reserve offers. On many sailings, trips that include a stop at Ocean Cay are less than $100 per night and include food, entertainment and more, in addition to your cabin. (AP Images) Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve One of the top priorities for this private island paradise is sustainable tourism—offering guests a unique experience while benefiting the environment. MSC offers plenty of opportunities for guests to interact with nature while experiencing the sheer beauty of this island getaway. That can happen through snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboarding, taking a float, or just touring the island by foot. (Michel Verdure) Beaches at Ocean Cay In addition, MSC has undertaken a massive Super Coral Project, aiming to help replenish the waters around the Bahamas with coral that thrives in rising ocean temperatures. This project allows Ocean Cay to serve as a hub for marine biologists to conduct scientific research, with the vision of sharing findings with researchers globally to help repopulate the world’s oceans. (AP Images) Ocean Cay While the company has visions of aiding oceans globally with its research, it doesn’t take much research to know that guests love to have fun and relax on vacation. Beaches at Ocean Cay That’s an easy mission to accomplish on Ocean Cay. With many of the cruise line’s cruises spending the night at Ocean Cay, guests will have ample opportunity to relax on the beach by day and party it up on the beach at night. (AP Images) Beaches at Ocean Cay What is there to do at Ocean Cay? Here are 5 things to enjoy on a private island visit. (AP Images) Beaches at Ocean Cay A Day at the Beach: Ocean Cay offers 8 different beaches, each with its unique charm. Hang near the ship at Lighthouse Bay to enjoy a day filled with activities, energy, and fun. It’s right next to the ship’s dock and stays busy. Head to South Beach, a lagoon-facing beach featuring calmer waters, perfect for family time. Sunset Beach, the island’s longest, offers a great spot to catch some rays or take a walk. Guests can make the trek to Bimini Beach, on the opposite side of the island from the ship, offering a peaceful and relaxing beach day where beachgoers might wake up from a nap and find they have the beach to themselves. (AP Images) Things to do at Ocean Cay Snorkeling and Water Adventures: Throw on a snorkel mask and head into the waters surrounding Ocean Cay. Explore a vibrant underwater world with various fish, sea turtles, coral, and more. After a snorkeling adventure, climb aboard a kayak, or paddleboard, or take control of a jet ski for a thrilling watersports outing. (AP Images) Lighthouse at Ocean Cay Experience the Lighthouse: Yes, there’s a lighthouse on Ocean Cay, but this isn’t your ordinary lighthouse. Climb 165 steps to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of both Ocean Cay and its surrounding waters. If the thought of climbing stairs is no vacation at all, pull up a chair at the lighthouse bar next to it and enjoy your views. What makes the lighthouse on Ocean Cay unique? It’s a multimedia lighthouse, covered in 14,000 LED lights that can withstand the weather. When day turns to night, push the power button, and a one-of-a-kind light show ensues. There’s a street parade and dance party on the beach at night too. (Conrad Schutt) Things to do at Ocean Cay Snorkeling and Water Adventures: Throw on a snorkel mask and head into the waters surrounding Ocean Cay. Explore a vibrant underwater world with various fish, sea turtles, coral, and more. After a snorkeling adventure, climb aboard a kayak, or paddleboard, or take control of a jet ski for a thrilling watersports outing. (Michel Verdure) Things to do at Ocean Cay Snorkeling and Water Adventures: Throw on a snorkel mask and head into the waters surrounding Ocean Cay. Explore a vibrant underwater world with various fish, sea turtles, coral, and more. After a snorkeling adventure, climb aboard a kayak, or paddleboard, or take control of a jet ski for a thrilling watersports outing. (Gary James) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Watch the Sunset: When was the last time you watched the sunset? You have time for that on a trip to Ocean Cay. Grab a seat, maybe a drink or two, and watch as the sun marks the end of another day of vacation. If your world is filled with constant craziness, this will surely provide a welcome opportunity to slow down. If you’re game and only had a drink or two (not five or six), wake up early the next morning and enjoy a sunrise too. There is truly something indescribable about watching the sun rise and fall over the ocean waters. (Nelson Hicks) Spa at Ocean Cay A Day to Do You: Do you enjoy exercising? Skip the treadmill and take a jog around this private island paradise. Are you an adventurer? Explore the island by foot and see what interesting finds you make. Like being pampered on vacation? Get a massage on the beach. Does your perfect vacation include a piña colada? Set up shop at one of the island’s many bars. Your days at home are packed with things to do and people to see. Some vacations are planned to a T, with activities from sunup to sundown and then some. A trip to MSC’s Ocean Cay provides a chance to do whatever makes you happy. Enjoy the time away. (Gary James) Lighthouse at Ocean Cay Check out a cruise aboard MSC to experience the private island paradise that is Ocean Cay. (AP Images) Things to do at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Conrad Schutt) Things to do at Ocean Cay 6 December 2019, MSC Seaside's call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve © AP Images for MSC Cruises (AP Images) Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - MSC Seashore MSC Seashore's first call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - Photo credit Conrad Schutt (Conrad Schutt) Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - MSC Seashore MSC Seashore's first call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - Photo credit Conrad Schutt (Conrad Schutt) Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - MSC Seashore MSC Seashore's first call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - Photo credit Conrad Schutt (Conrad Schutt) Ocean Cay Conservation Center Pierfrancesco Vago, Chair of the Executive Committee and Board Member, MSC Foundation, welcomes attendees to the ground-breaking of the Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas on November 18, 2021.(James McEntee/AP Images for MSC Cruises) (James McEntee) Ocean Cay Conservation Center The Hon. Philip Edward Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Pierfrancesco Vago, Chair of the Executive Committee and Board Member, MSC Foundation, at the ground-breaking of the Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas on November 18, 2021. (James McEntee/AP Images for MSC Cruises) Yacht Club at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Yacht Club at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Yacht Club at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Yacht Club at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - Cabana for MSC Yacht Club guests only Yacht Club at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Places to grab drink, food on Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Places to grab drink, food on Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Places to grab drink, food on Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Places to grab drink, food on Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Places to grab drink, food on Ocean Cay 6 December 2019, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve © AP Images for MSC Cruises (AP Images) Lighthouse at Ocean Cay Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Gary James) Lighthouse at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve Photo credit: Conrad Schutt (Conrad Schutt) Lighthouse at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - Credit Conrad Schutt (Conrad Schutt) Spa at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Spa at Ocean Cay Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (Michel Verdure) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks) Ocean Cay Marine Reserve Here are some more photos from Ocean Cay, MSC's private island. (Nelson Hicks)

©2026 Cox Media Group