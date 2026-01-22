Travel

MSC World America brings exclusive speakeasy, big adventure, variety of food to Caribbean cruising

Looking for a secret speakeasy, electrifying entertainment, temptations for your taste buds and all sorts of adventure on your next vacation? If so, MSC‘s World America is calling.

MSC World America, MSC’s latest ship, spans 1,100 feet and boasts 22 decks designed to accommodate more than 6,700 passengers. Departing from its home port in Miami, the ship introduces a luxurious and modern cruising experience.

The new ship features a range of attractions, starting with the exclusive speakeasy, styled like a hidden 1920s jazz club. Guests must receive an invitation to enter, enhancing its allure. The speakeasy stands out for its unique experience, allowing guests entry through a secretive phone booth, leading to a cozy atmosphere with live music and inventive cocktails. It’s a place where guests can feel like they’ve stepped back in time into an intimate jazz club setting.

MSC World America Queen Symphonic on MSC World America

MSC World America redefines onboard entertainment offerings with full productions instead of typical cruise entertainment. One notable show, Queen Symphonic, brings a rock band, orchestra and dancers together to perform iconic hits.

MSC World America Here are some more photos of the MSC World America, MSC's newest ship, now setting sail out of Florida. (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC)

Additionally, an intimate comedy club adds an authentic touch to the entertainment experience, making it feel more personal than typical cruise offerings.

MSC World America The White Party on MSC World America

Nighttime on the MSC World America transforms the cruise experience into a vibrant festival. Themed parties, including The White Party and silent disco night, offer guests fun-filled evenings with lively music and energy, enhancing the lively atmosphere aboard. Guests are encouraged to dress up and immerse themselves in the themed festivities that the ship offers.

MSC World America The Gin Project on MSC World America (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC)

The diverse range of bars on the ship ensures each offers something unique to its guests. Masters of the Sea serves as a traditional British pub, while other venues, such as The Gin Project and Elixir Mixology, provide vibrant atmospheres perfect for relaxing after a day of activities. Guests can enjoy themed drinks and live music, enhancing the overall onboard experience.

MSC World America The Cliffhanger on MSC World America (Anthony Devlin/MSC)

For those seeking adventure, the Cliffhanger is the ship’s signature attraction, featuring the only overwater swing at sea. Alongside this, the High Trail ropes course and Jaw Drop dry slide present exhilarating options for thrill-seekers, catering to different levels of adventure and excitement.

The pools on MSC World America cater to various preferences, with lively options for fun and relaxation available on different decks. The main pool serves as a hub on busy sea days, while quieter pools offer serene spots for guests seeking a peaceful escape or intimate conversations.

Aboard the MSC Cruises The Butcher's Cut (Nelson Hicks)

Culinary experiences onboard are notable for their diversity. Dining options range from casual fare at the buffet and Luna Park to gourmet selections at specialty venues like Butcher’s Cut and Eataly, ensuring that all culinary tastes are satisfied. The variety reflects MSC’s commitment to providing a vibrant food scene while at sea.

MSC World America Ocean Cay is MSC's private island (Anthony Devlin/MSC)

A significant stop on the itinerary is Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island retreat featuring white sand beaches and clear waters. Unlike crowded private islands, Ocean Cay offers a serene ambience ideal for relaxation, complementing the luxurious cruise experience aboard World America. The combination of the cruise and the stop at Ocean Cay promises a memorable journey for passengers.

Looking for a getaway sometime soon? Between the exclusive offerings, activities during the day and endless entertainment at night, MSC World America ushers in an all-new cruising experience that is beckoning adventure seekers to set sail.

