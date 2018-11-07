If pumpkin pie Pringles make your mouth water, then you’ve likely been looking forward to the snack brand’s return of Thanksgiving chips.
Unfortunately, you’re going to be disappointed.
The limited-supply three-pack of minicans — in turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors — went on sale at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday at www.kelloggstore.com and were gone in just 41 minutes, despite costing $14.99. A can of Pringles sells for around $2 in stores.
"When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were," Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division, said in press release. "We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people's hands this year — particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal."
Last year’s Thanksgiving dinner included eight flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and pumpkin pie.
According to USA Today, Pringles officials will auction a three-can pack of the chips on eBay for Giving Tuesday. News about the auction will be posted on Pringles’ Facebook page.
